HKJC supports Hong Kong equestrian team in Asian Games

The 19th Asian Games will take place from September 26 to October 6.

Nine athletes will represent Hong Kong and China at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has announced that it is supporting a team of nine athletes that will represent Hong Kong in 11 rider-horse combinations at the upcoming 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. It says it’s the largest equestrian contingent yet assembled by Hong Kong.

The riders are all members of the HKJC Equestrian Team and received coaching and professional backing under the Hong Kong Equestrian Performance Plan. They will participate in dressage, eventing and show jumping at the 19th Asian Games at the Tonglu Equestrian Centre from September 26 to October 6.

It’s the first time the team will compete in both individual and team competitions across all three disciplines.

Club chairman and president of the Equestrian Federation of Hong Kong, Michael Lee, said: “Hong Kong equestrian sport has come a long way in a very short space of time and this owes a great deal to the hard work of riders as well as to the support of The Hong Kong Jockey Club. My sincere congratulations to the entire team.”

Chief executive, Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges added: “The 19th Asian Games will be a wonderful showcase for Hangzhou and for Hong Kong’s riding talent.

“The Club is delighted to provide its professional support for the organisation of the equestrian events and to support Hong Kong, China equestrian team. I look forward to an outstanding game and to great performances from Team Hong Kong, China.”

The HKJC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Organizing Committee. It will offer technical support in critical functional areas, including biosecurity, horse transportation, stable management, veterinary and farriery services, venue operations and international stakeholder management.

See also: HKJC and Guangdong to strengthen cooperation to promote sports