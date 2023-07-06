HKJC and Guangdong to strengthen cooperation to promote sports

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) will work with Guangdong and Guangzhou to promote sports development and equine sports in the Greater Bay Area.

Hong Kong.- The HKJC has met with representatives from the Sports Bureau of Guangdong Province (GDSB) and the Administration of Sports of Guangzhou Municipality (GZSB) to advance the National Equine Industry Development Plan (2020-2025). They agreed further cooperation to promote sports in the Greater Bay Area.

The GDSB and the HKJC agreed to collaborate closely in various areas such as equine sports, sports events, industry development, integrity management, and talent development. This collaboration aims to facilitate integration and cooperation between Guangdong and Hong Kong on initiatives like the Guangdong-Hong Kong Cup and joint research on sports policies.

The partnership will cover equine sports, signature competitions, integrity management, talent development and the cultivation of an equine sports culture. It aims to enhance equine industry talent training and expand the popularity of equine sports in Guangzhou.

The GZSB will continue to support the operation of Conghua Racecourse and the HKJC’s international-standard races, while the HKJC will support GZSB’s equestrian competitions, youth programmes and activities aligned with the National Fitness Programme.

Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, chief executive officer of the Hong Kong Jockey Club, said: “The cooperation between Hong Kong and the Mainland to develop the sports industry is a vivid demonstration of the advantages of One Country, Two Systems. These two agreements are another important step forward, especially for the equine industry.

“This long-term partnership will take sports exchange between Guangdong-Hong Kong and Guangzhou-Hong Kong to new heights. Staying true to its purpose of acting continuously for the betterment of our society, and drawing on its experience and expertise, the Club will actively promote the coordinated development of sports and related industries in support of the development of the Greater Bay Area.

“Conghua Racecourse in Guangzhou, which has been operating for nearly five years, is an important contribution to Guangdong-Hong Kong cooperation and to the development of the Greater Bay Area. It is the largest, highest quality, and most comprehensive equine sports complex in the Mainland. Conghua Racecourse is a most fruitful result of the sporting cooperation between Guangdong and Hong Kong. It is an excellent example of high-level development in the Greater Bay Area, which will keep injecting ‘horse-power’ into the Greater Bay Area’s equine industry and even the entire country,”