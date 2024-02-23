HKJC-sponsored Hong Kong Arts Festival opens

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) is again the lead sponsor.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) Charities Trust is the lead sponsor of the 52nd Hong Kong Arts Festival (HKAF), which opened on February 22. Attendees at the opening included government officials and representatives from the HKJC.

The HKJC has supported the HKAF since 2008. This year, the festival features the Hong Kong premiere of Richard Strauss’s opera Ariadne auf Naxos by the Bavarian State Opera; the Baltic Sea Philharmonic’s Bright & Black and Le Corsaire by Teatro alla Scala Ballet Company.

The HKJC is also supporting a range of arts and cultural initiatives, including the Student Matinee Programme, which offers free performances for students, and the Netherlands Chamber Choir’s Van Gogh in Me, an audio-visual exploration of the artist’s work. For the student programme, the HKJC will provide transport subsidies to those living in remote districts.

The HKJC said: “All of the HKJC’s charity donations, including support for the Hong Kong Arts Festival, are made possible by its unique integrated business model. Through racing and wagering, the Club generates employment, tax, and charity support for the community.

“The Club will also continue to support the Central Government’s vision of developing Hong Kong into an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange, as outlined in the National 14th Five-Year Plan.”

See also: Hong Kong Jockey Club to revamp Sha Tin racecourse entrance