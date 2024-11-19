HKJC joins 20th annual Together We Care programme to support families in need

Over 160 team members will deliver packages to 2,800 people in need.

Hong Kong.- Over 160 members of the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC)’s volunteer team, CARE@HKJC, will be part of the 20th annual Together We Care initiative. Together with other volunteers and elite athletes, they will deliver care packages to approximately 2,800 people in need.

The Together We Care initiative was launched by the Hong Kong Elite Athletes Association (HKEAA) and co-organized with the Hong Kong Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) to assist families and the elderly. A kickoff ceremony took place on Sunday (November 17) at Po Leung Kuk Riverain Primary School.

The HKJC is the primary sponsor of the initiative, supplying bags containing food and daily necessities. Jockeys Keagan De Melo, Antoine Hamelin, Lyle Hewitson, Dylan Mo, Matthew Poon, Ben Thompson, and Keith Yeung were in the HKJC’s volunteer team that assembled care packages.

HKJC Open Day attracts over 5,500 visitors

The HKJC Tuen Mun Public Riding School held an open day on November 10 that drew over 5,500 guests. The initiative was part of the celebrations for its 30th anniversary and a campaign to commemorate the HKJC’s 140th anniversary.

There were pony rides, visits to the stables, horse simulators, photo opportunities, equestrian displays from the HKJC’s Youth and Para squads, and game booths and activities co-hosted with the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD).

Established in 1994, the Tuen Mun Public Riding School has become one of Hong Kong’s most frequented locations for equestrian activities. Housing around 100 horses across its four stable blocks, it’s the largest of the HKJC’s three public riding schools, offering lessons and tours. The school collaborates with the Riding for the Disabled Association to provide therapeutic riding lessons for people with disabilities.

See also: HKJC pledges US$39m to youth development initiatives

In the 2023/24 financial year, the HKJC contributed a record HK$40.1bn (US$5.16bn) to the community: HK$29.9bn (US$3.84bn) in betting duty, profits tax and Lotteries Fund contributions and HK$10.2bn (US$1.31bn) in approved charity donations.