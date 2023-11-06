HKJC congratulates first Strive and Rise Programme graduates

The Strive and Rise Programme was launched last year by the HKSAR government.

Hong Kong.- A graduation ceremony was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre for the graduation of the first group of students from the Strive and Rise Programme. Michael Lee, chairman of the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), attended the ceremony on November 4 and expressed gratitude to the club’s mentors for sharing their time and experience with young mentees.

Two mentors from The Hong Kong Jockey Club were given Affectionate and Caring Awards for their mentorship. The award presentation was conducted by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government’s chief secretary for administration Chan Kwok-ki and under-secretary for home and youth affairs Clarence Leung Wang-ching.

The Strive and Rise Programme was launched last year by the HKSAR government to assist 2,800 young people from underprivileged backgrounds broaden their horizons and bolster their self-confidence. The programme provides students with development training, financial backing, and assigns each young person a dedicated mentor who offers personalised guidance.