HKJC Charities Trust forms Community Medication Service Network

The network aims to establish community pharmacies in eight districts.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust has launched the Jockey Club PHARM+ Community Medication Service Network. The project, supported by a donation of over HK$415m, aims to enhance primary healthcare by establishing community pharmacies in eight districts, offering accessible medication management, dispensing services, and consultations.

The project was launched on June 18, with a ceremony attended by the HKSAR government’s permanent secretary for health, Thomas Chan, the club’s executive director of charities and community, Dr Gabriel Leung, and professor Chak-sing Lau, dean of the Faculty of Medicine at The University of Hong Kong, in attendance.

During the ceremony, Leung highlighted the role of pharmacists in primary healthcare, especially for older adults and those in residential care homes. He said the project’s goal was to improve healthcare worker skills through cross-sector collaboration, ensuring sustainable primary healthcare development.

The five-year initiative will offer free consultations, health advice, and referrals for chronic disease and minor ailment management. The pharmacies will collaborate with District Health Centres and family doctors to create community-based primary care networks.

See also: HKJC and Volleyball Nations League Hong Kong launch community programme