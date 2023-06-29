HKJC and Hangzhou government to cooperate on equine sports development

The Hong Kong Jockey Club has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hangzhou Municipal People’s Government.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Hangzhou Municipal People’s Government to strengthen cooperation and exchange, particularly in equine sports. This partnership seeks to leverage Hangzhou’s potential as a major sports industry and consumption demonstration city.

The signing ceremony took place during the Hong Kong & Macao – Zhejiang Week & Zhejiang and Hong Kong Cooperation Theme Forum 2023, which was attended by the chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, John Lee, and the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee secretary, Yi Lianhong.

Under the MOU, the HKJC and the Hangzhou Municipal Government will establish “a robust communication mechanism for cooperation in various areas.” This will include exploring new operating models for existing venues, such as the Tonglu Equestrian Centre, developing sustainable operating plans, promoting equine sports through national and regional events, facilitating talent development, and boosting the popularity of equine sports through community activities and education programmes.

Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, the chief executive officer of the Hong Kong Jockey Club, said: “The Club, through its technical support for the equestrian events of the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games has already developed a strong relationship with the Hangzhou

“Municipal Government. Given Hangzhou’s long history and cultural heritage, robust economy, city dynamics and construction of international-standard facilities such as the Tonglu Equestrian Centre, it has great potential to develop an equine sports industry. The Club looks forward to joining hands with the Hangzhou Municipal Government to explore this possibility, thus contributing to the equine development of the country over the long term.”

