Hard Rock Genting Highlands to open in 2027

King’s Park will house Asia’s largest Hard Rock hotel, featuring 1,001 rooms.

Malaysia.- King’s Park Development Sdn has said that Asia’s largest Hard Rock hotel, Hard Rock Genting Highlands, will open in 2027 at King’s Park, a 60.7-hectare integrated mixed-use complex in Genting Highlands.

The 45-storey resort will feature 371 rooms and 630 suites, 200 square metres for the Rock Shop, a heated swimming pool, several restaurants, a spa, a lounge and a bar. The hotel is part of the third phase of the King’s Park development.

With a gross development value of RM10bn, King’s Park is structured around five phases, with a blend of residential, commercial and entertainment developments. King’s Park Development is a collaboration between Yuk Tung Group and the Association for the Promotion of Higher Education in Malaysia (Aphem).