Hann Resorts signs franchise agreement for InterContinental hotel in the Philippines

Hann Philippines has signed an agreement with IHG Hotels & Resorts.

The Philippines.- Hann Philippines has signed a franchise agreement with IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) to launch an InterContinental hotel at Hann Resorts. InterContinental Clark will be located on a 450-hectare estate in New Clark City. It will feature three 18-hole championship golf courses and the country’s only PGA-affiliated player development facilities.

Construction of the 250-room hotel will begin in 2027 for a 2031 opening.

Chris Anklin, senior director, development at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “The country has an ambition to become a regional tourism behemoth with rapid infrastructure development to promote ease of travel and strong growth potential. Hann Reserve represents one of the new waves of development growth in the market, which IHG is supporting.

“We are confident that InterContinental Clark will enhance its attractive mix of leisure, lifestyle and business offerings and we look forward to working alongside our partners to bring more of our much-loved brands to new and exciting locations across the country.”

Daesik Han, chairman and chief executive officer at Hann Philippines said: “The InterContinental brand will bring a fresh take to luxury at Hann Reserve, an ultraluxe mountain resort getaway, and I’m confident it will elevate New Clark City as a world-class leisure destination. We hope this is the first of many collaborations through which we leverage IHG’s world-class Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio and introduce new tourism concepts and stay experiences for all travellers together.”

InterContinental Clark will be a 15-minute drive from Clark International Airport and a two-hour drive from Manila. Facilities are set to include two restaurants and two bars, meeting spaces for 600 people, the Club InterContinental Lounge, a spa, pool and a retail outlet.

As of March 2024, IHG has five hotels open in the Philippines, four of which are part of the Holiday Inn brand. Hann Reserve will include luxury residences, commercial centres, an international school and a 10-hectare public park.