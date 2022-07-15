Grand Lisboa Palace ‘yellow’ status lifted

The complex had been added to the list of Red Code lockdown areas on July 5.

However, the casino complex will remain closed along with other casinos until July 18.

Macau.- Ten days after being closed for disinfection and cleaning, The Grand Lisboa Palace has announced it is no longer deemed a risk for the spread of Covid-19.

On July 5, the casino venue was added to the list of Red Code lockdown areas after 13 new cases of Covid-19 were linked to the property. A “red” status means that neither staff nor hotel guests can leave the hotel.

On July 11, the property was downgraded to “yellow,” meaning people in the building were able to leave the building but continued to undergo regular Covid-19 tests until authorities were confident that no one had contracted a new infection.

The casino complex has finally announced the lifting of its yellow status. However, all of Macau’s casinos remain closed until July 18.

Macau had recorded 31 new infections in the past 24 hours as of midnight Thursday, bringing the total to 1,675 since authorities began recording the current community outbreak on June 18.

There are currently six casino resorts being used as quarantine accommodation in Macau. Yesterday (July 13) Studio City, run by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd, and Broadway Macau, run by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, were added to the list.