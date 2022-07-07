500 people in quarantine at Grand Lisboa Palace

The complex has been added to the list of Red Code lockdown areas.

The government has arranged for disinfection and cleaning of the premises. All those inside are said to be either staff, hotel guests or tenants.

Macau.- Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) PR director Lau Fong Chi has announced at a press conference more than 500 people are still inside the Grand Lisboa casino hotel. Macau health authorities closed the complex on Tuesday after 13 new cases of Covid-19 were linked to the property.

According to authorities, the Grand Lisboa casino hotel could reopen as early as July 11, once it has been downgraded to ‘yellow’ status. Leong Iek Hou, a senior health official, said players were allowed to leave the venue until Grand Lisboa was locked down.

She said this was because the people infected did not have close contact with the venue staff, and most of the people found in the Grand Lisboa cluster were workers

As of 4pm on Wednesday, Covid-19 cases had risen to 1,168 in the latest outbreak, which began on June 19.

On Monday, the Four Seasons mall at one of casino operator Sands China’s Cotai properties was forced to temporarily close due to Covid-19 cases among its staff. Entertainment venues (except casinos) in Macau remain closed along with outdoor recreation areas such as parks, gardens and beaches.