Grand Korea Leisure posts casino sales of US$22.6m for June

Casino sales were up 16.7 per cent in month-on-month terms.

South Korea.- Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has reported that casino sales grew 16.7 per cent month-on-month in June, from KRW25.32bn to KRW29.55bn (US$22.6m). Sales were up 20.8 per cent from the prior-year period.

Table-game sales were up 21.4 per cent in month-on-month terms, from KRW21.86bn to KRW26.53bn (US$20.43m). The figure was up 19.8 per cent when compared to the previous year. Machine-game sales were down 12.9 per cent month-on-month but up 31.3 per cent year-on-year at KRW3.02bn (US$2.33m).

The casino firm recorded a drop of KRW252.15bn (US$194.16m), up 76.1 per cent year-on-year but down 12.3 per cent from May.

For the first half of the year, Grand Korea Leisure has reported casino sales of KRW208.03bn (US$160.18m), a rise of 119.6 per cent compared to the same period last year. Table-game sales amounted to nearly KRW189.77bn (US$146.12m), up 126.9 per cent year-on-year, and machine-game sales rose KRW18.26bn (US$14.06m), up 64.6 per cent.

The Gangnam casino, in the capital, Seoul, is the company’s top performer having generated sales of KRW61.23bn (US$47.15m) in sales in the first quarter and KRW50.82bn (US$39.13m) in the second.

The South Korean operator of foreigner-only casinos had posted a net profit of nearly KRW21.60bn (US$16.3m) for the first quarter of the year, in contrast to a KRW10.78bn (US$8.1m) net loss reported for the same period last year, and KRW8.95bn (US$6.7m) loss in the previous quarter.