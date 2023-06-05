Grand Korea Leisure casino sales down 44.5% in May

Sales were up 39.0 per cent from the prior-year period.

Grand Korea Leisure Co’s casino sales reached KRW25.32bn (US$19.3m).

South Korea.- Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has reported that casino sales fell 44.5 per cent month-on-month in May, from KRW45.61bn (US$34m) to KRW25.32bn (US$19.3m). Sales were up 39 per cent from the prior-year period.

Table-game sales were down 48.2 per cent when compared to the previous month, from KRW42.22bn (US$31m) to KRW21.86bn (US$16.66m). The figure was up 35.1 per cent when compared to the previous year. Machine-game sales rose 2.4 per cent month-on-month and 70.6 per cent year-on-year to KRW3.46bn (US$2.64m).

For the first five months of 2023, Grand Korea Leisure has reported casino sales of KRW178.48bn (US$136.05m), up 154 per cent year-on-year. Table-game sales were KRW163.24bn (US$124.43m), an improvement of 165.5 per cent when compared to the previous year. Machine-game sales reached KRW15.25bn (US$11.62m), a rise of 73.3 per cent year-on-year.

The South Korean operator of foreigner-only casinos posted a net profit of nearly KRW21.60bn (US$16.3m) for the first quarter of the year, a stark contrast to the KRW10.78bn (US$8.1m) net loss reported for the same period last year, and the KRW8.95bn (US$6.7m) loss from the previous quarter.