Grand Korea Leisure casino sales up 689.9% in April

Grand Korea Leisure Co casino sales reached KRW45.61bn (US$34m).

South Korea.- Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has reported that casino sales grew 689.9 per cent year-on-year in April, to KRW45.61bn (US$34m). Sales were up 17.9 per cent from March.

Table-game sales were up 1,027.2 per cent in year-on-year terms to KRW42.22bn (US$31m). The figure was up 18 per cent when compared to the previous month. Machine-game sales rose 66.8 per cent year-on-year and 15.8 per cent month-on-month to KRW3.38bn (US$2.5m).

In the first four months of 2023, GKL saw KRW153.16bn (US$114.3m) in casino sales, up 194.2 per cent when compared to last year. GKL’s casino table drop for the first four months reached KRW1.05tn (US$784m), a rise of 166.8 per cent year-on-year.

The company’s casino table drop in April was close to KRW296.3bn (US$221m), an improvement of 9 per cent over the previous month and 182.1 per cent over last year.