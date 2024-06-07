GKL eyes overseas expansion amid growing regional competition

Grand Korea Leisure is looking to expand in casino management and IT.

South Korea.- Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has launched a new business task force, which will concentrate on three main areas: expanding its casino business internationally, digitalising casino operations and educating the tourism industry. Co-chaired by GKL’s CEO, Kim Young-San, the task force is made up of 11 company officials.

The CEO said the foreigner-only casino operator needed to prepare for future competition from the introduction of casinos in Japan and possibly Thailand.

The company has shared its financial results for May. It posted casino sales of KRW26.61bn (US$19.40m), a decrease of 17.95 per cent when compared to April but up 16.3 per cent in year-on-year terms. Casino sales for the first five months totalled KRW155.55bn (US$113.40m), a decrease of 12.8 per cent.

