Grand Korea Leisure casino sales down 19.7% in April

South Korea.- Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has shared its financial results for the month of April. The company posted casino sales of KRW32.43bn (US$24m). That’s a 19.7 per cent decrease compared to the previous month and down 28.9 per cent year-on-year.

Table-game revenue was KRW29.42bn (US$21m), down 21.2 per cent month-on-month and down 30.3 per cent in year-on-year terms. Machine game sales were down by 1.8 per cent sequentially at KRW3.01bn (US$2.2m). When compared to the previous year, the figure was down 11.1 per cent.

The table drop remained constant compared to March at KRW319.43bn (US$232m), a rise of 7.8 per cent when compared to April 2023. The cumulative casino drop for the first four months of this year was KRW1.24tn (US$901m), a 17.6 per cent increase when compared to the same period last year.

Grand Korea Leisure’s casino sales for the first four months this year totalled KRW126.1bn (US$92m), a decrease of 17.7 per cent from the prior-year period.

