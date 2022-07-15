Genting Malaysia warns over sites using its name

The casino operator has clarified that it does not offer online gambling in Asia.

Genting Malaysia has warned customers about several websites using its name.

Malaysia.- Genting Malaysia Bhd has issued a press release to warn the public that several websites are attempting to pass as the casino operator. It didn’t mention the addresses of the sits in question but clarified that it has no online gambling presence in Asia.

The company said: We would like to clarify that Genting Malaysia is not associated with these websites in any way. Please do not click on the link and refrain from circulating it.”

Genting Malaysia offers online casinos and sportsbooks through Gentingcasino.com, which is licenced in Alderney. This year, it launched ResortsWorldBET, a sports betting website for the New York mobile market.

Analysts at Hong Leong Investment Bank have recently said the casino operator will be one of the “prime beneficiaries” of the reopening of Malaysia’s borders. Its new SkyWorlds theme park, which opened in February, is seen as a particular draw for tourists.

Malaysia has surpassed its target of 2 million inbound tourists for the full year as of June 21, although this is still only 17 per cent of pre-pandemic levels for the same period.