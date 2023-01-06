Genting Hong Kong to hold first creditors meeting on January 18

It will appoint a permanent liquidator.

Hong Kong.- Genting Hong Kong has announced through a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing that it will hold the first meetings of creditors and contributors to appoint a permanent liquidator on January 18 and 19. Formal notices have been sent to the creditors of Genting Hong Kong and Dream Cruises in accordance with Bermuda law.

The meetings will also determine whether or not a committee of inspection is to be appointed to act with the Permanent Liquidator, and if so, who will be the elected members. The company filed for liquidation in January 2022.

The creditor meetings for Genting Hong Kong will take place concurrently on January 18 in Fairmont House in Hong Kong’s central district at 9 pm local time and in Bermuda (at 9 am local time), while the Dream Cruises creditors meeting will take place at the same addresses on January 19 at 9 pm Hong Kong time.

The Dream Cruises contributories meeting will be held virtually on January 18 at 9 am Hong Kong time.

In November, Genting Hong Kong sold its incomplete cruise ship Global Dream to Walt Disney Co. In July, Genting Hong Kong also sold its Crystal Endeavor cruise ship to the Royal Caribbean Group for US$275m. Currently, the group does not operate any cruises, and it stated that it will not be able to resume such operations in the future.

In September, Resorts World Cruises Pte Ltd, the company launched by Genting Hong Kong founder Lim Kok Thay in April, purchased Star Market Holdings, the owner of Genting Hong Kong’s cruise trademarks.