Thailand and China discuss cooperation against online gambling

Thailand.- Thailand’s deputy prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai and foreign minister Maris Sangiampongsa have held discussions with the Chinese ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang about joint efforts to combat online gambling and fraud in Myawaddy and other locations. Nothing new was announced.

According to Xinhua, reference was made to the rescue of Chinese nationals trapped by criminals. Ambassador Han said Wechayachai and Sangiampongsa emphasised the country’s readiness to enhance cooperation with China. He said that during Thai prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra‘s recent official visit to China, the leaders of both nations reaffirmed their commitment to fighting online gambling, fraud, and related transnational crimes.

Han expressed optimism for future collaboration and called for joint efforts with other stakeholders. In 2023, Thai and Chinese officials agreed to cooperate against gambling fraud and related crimes, including human trafficking, kidnapping and unlawful detention. The initiative led Chinese embassies to issue alerts to its citizens, urging vigilance against gambling crimes and telecom fraud in Southeast Asia.

At their meeting, China’s president Xi Jinping warned Shinawatra that plans to legalise casinos could increase criminal activity and lead to gambling harm. Shinawatra noted that illegal gambling was already prevalent and that a well-regulated legal casino in a special economic zone could generate tax revenue for education and national development. The prime minister assured Xi that Thailand would consider China’s concerns and said Thailand was open to learning from China’s way of managing tourism growth and its social impacts.