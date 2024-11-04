Gambling in South Korea: Jeju Dream Tower casino revenue down 14.9% in October

The venue reported casino sales of KRW24.2bn (US$17.6m).

South Korea.- Lotte Tour Development, the operator of Jeju Dream Tower casino, has reported that casino revenues in October decreased 14.9 per cent in month-on-month terms from KRW28.42bn (US$21.4m) to KRW24.2bn (US$17.6m). In year-on-year terms, casino revenue increased by 22.2 per cent from KRW19.7bn (US$14.3m) in October 2023.

Table-game sales were KRW23.1bn (US$16.8m), a decrease of 14.8 per cent from the prior month but up 25 per cent from last year. Machine-game sales were KRW1.1bn (US$800,000), a drop of 16.5 per cent sequentially and 17.3 per cent year-on-year.

The casino drop for October was KRW137.07bn (US$99.7m), up 5.9 per cent sequentially but down 4.4 per cent year-on-year. Hotel revenue was up 13 per cent sequentially but down 12.9 per cent from October 2023.

For the first ten months of this year, casino sales reached KRW244.9bn (US$177.5m), a 103.9 per cent increase from the prior-year period. Hotel sales amounted to KRW73.5bn (US$53.3m), down 5.8 per cent.

Mohegan Inspire gaming table drop rises 181%

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) has reported that the mass-market and premium-mass gaming table drop at Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort was US$85.2m in August, up 181.2 per cent since the casino at the complex opened in February. The number of casino visits increased by 185.3 per cent from 10,771 to 30,729.

At an investor day event, COO Joseph Hasson said there was still significant untapped market potential for Mohegan Inspire. He said the player rewards database expanded by 143.5 per cent since the casino’s launch, from 38,216 in February to 93,075 in August. The hotel occupancy rate increased by 31.4 percentage points, from 58.3 per cent to 89.7 per cent.