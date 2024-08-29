Galaxy Entertainment Group commended for youth initiative at PATA Awards

GEG won a gold award for its youth empowerment initiative.

Macau.- Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) has won a gold award in the Sustainability and Social Responsibility category at the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) 2024 for its youth empowerment initiative dubbed Nurturing Macau’s Future Leaders and Cultivating Our Team Members. The awards were announces in Bangkok.

GEG’s project included around 50 activities in sports, science and technology, arts and culture, career exploration and advancement and healthy development. It’s the third time GEG has received the PATA Gold Award. It won awards in 2021 and 2023.

Buddy Lam, GEG’s SVP of public relations, said: “GEG recognizes the importance of talent cultivation to Macau’s sustainable development and we are honoured to be recognised by PATA once again for our efforts.

“GEG has dedicated enormous resources to support the nurturing of local talent and empowering our team members over the years, using various approaches to enhance their comprehensive competitiveness and broaden their international perspectives.”