Former Genting Hong Kong cruise ship to be launched next week

The cruise ship had been acquired by Lindblad Expeditions and will launch in the Galapagos on August 19.

Hong Kong.- A cruise ship that belonged to Genting Hong Kong’s Crystal Cruises fleet will be launched next week. The ship was acquired by Lindblad Expeditions last year when Genting Hong Kong began to sell assets after filling for liquidation.

According to the Maritime Executive, the ship was built alongside a sister ship more than 30 years ago. Crystal Cruises acquired it in 2015 and converted it into a high-end luxury cruising yacht, renamed Crystal Esprit. It continued running until 2020 when it was suspended due to engine problems.

Genting Hong Kong had to agree to complete engine repairs before handing the vessel over to Lindblad, which reportedly paid $13m for the vessel. The ship has been revamped and renamed the National Geographic Islander II.

In July, the company sold its Crystal Endeavor cruise ship to the Royal Caribbean Group for US$275m. In June, it sold the Star Cruises Jetty in Langkawi, Kedah, as part of its restructuring plan after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Various Genting Hong Kong non-core subsidiaries have entered into insolvency proceedings in the relevant jurisdictions, including Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and the United States. The company said the sale of assets, including vessels, was in varying stages of completion.

The company said the liquidators have been working with the group’s creditors and other relevant stakeholders to attract potential investors who may be interested in acquiring the group’s ships and other assets to secure returns for the group’s creditors.