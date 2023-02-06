Former Genting HK Crystal Cruises relaunches under new name

A&K Travel Group’s Crystal Cruises has relaunched under the name Crystal – Exceptional at Sea.

Hong Kong.- The former Crystal Cruises, which was run by Genting Hong Kong, has been relaunched by the A&K Travel Group. Rebranded as Crystal – Exceptional at Sea, the cruise line with travel to destinations including Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and the Caribbean using the Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony ships.

Jack Anderson, president of Crystal Cruises, said that the company has been reborn and that improvements have been made to every aspect of the guest experience.

This relaunch comes after Genting Hong Kong filed for bankruptcy in 2022. Liquidators were appointed in January. Most of Genting’s ships have been sold to new investors. Meanwhile, Genting Group chairman, Lim Kok Thay, launched a new cruise line – Resorts World Cruises – which rehired about 1,600 cruise staff and about 70 of 100 former sales and marketing staff.