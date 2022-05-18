Genting Group chairman launches new cruise line from Singapore

Lim Kok Thay’s Resorts World Cruises is to launch services from Singapore on June 15.

Singapore.- Less than five months after Genting Hong Kong’s Dream Cruises entered provisional liquidation, Genting Group chairman, Lim Kok Thay, has launched a new cruise line from Singapore, which will make its debut on June 15.

The new entity – Resorts World Cruises – is rehiring about 1,600 people for the cruise business and has rehired about 70 of 100 former sales and marketing teams. The company is starting out with the cruise ship Genting Dream, which was formerly part of Genting Hong Kong’s Dream Cruises stable. The company is in talks with banks and other parties to acquire Dream Cruises’ two remaining vessels.

The 18-deck 150,695 gross tonne Genting Dream can accommodate 3,352 passengers.

Resorts World Cruises executive chairman Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay said in a statement: “Resorts World Cruises will have its headquarters in Singapore and is committed to making Singapore the leading cruise hub in Asia,

“We also appreciate the support and trust of the Chinese leasing banks in allowing Resorts World Cruises to charter the Genting Dream.”

Lim is also chairman and chief executive of casino and hotel operator Genting Bhd, which also has business interests in oil palm plantations, life sciences and biotechnology operations.

Genting Group’s existing casino cruise company Genting Hong Kong Ltd filed for liquidation in January after a German court rejected a request to release US$88m in funds for its German shipyard unit MV Werften. Soon afterwards, Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay stepped down as CEO of the company and Crystal Cruises, part of Genting Hong Kong, suspended the operations of its Ocean and Expedition ships.