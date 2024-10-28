EvenBet Gaming to take part in SiGMA Europe 2024

EvenBet Gaming invites visitors to “catch the wave of innovation at SiGMA Europe 2024.”

Press release.- EvenBet Gaming has announced its participation at SiGMA Europe 2024, taking place from November 11-14 in Malta. The team invites visitors to stand 1089 for an exciting opportunity to explore their cutting-edge poker solutions and win fantastic prizes, including Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, Apple AirPods, and an Apple HomePod.

At this networking event, visitors will have the chance to meet their dedicated team who are eager to show the latest innovations from EvenBet Gaming. As a global leader in poker solutions with 20+ years of expertise, the company proudly serve operators in 41 countries with 48 million players using their software, providing exclusive flexibility in the iGaming landscape.

EvenBet Gaming’s platform supports both large networks and independent operators, empowering users with tools like In-Store revenue generation and customisable Poker Clubs for private gaming experiences.

SiGMA Europe is not just about products, it’s a hub for networking. With themed parties, investor lunches, and VIP dinners, this summit is the perfect setting to connect with industry colleagues, potential partners, and clients.

“Engage in insightful discussions on trending topics such as igaming, esports, blockchain, and digital marketing strategies, all while staying updated on the latest regulatory changes,” the team said and further added: “Don’t miss your chance to win amazing prizes! Simply visit EvenBet Gaming’s stand 1089, chat with our team, and you’re automatically entered into our daily draws at 15:00.”