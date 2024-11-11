EvenBet Gaming to showcase latest poker innovations at SiGMA Europe 2024

The provider will highlight revenue diversification made possible by Clubs and In-Store products.

Press release.- EvenBet Gaming will bring its poker products to SiGMA Europe 2024 this week in Malta. The company, a recognised global leader in online poker solutions, powering over 48 million players in 41 countries, will highlight its unique solutions that enable operators to diversify and maximise revenue streams.

This includes the Poker Clubs functionality and In-Store feature, two recent product releases that are already making a significant impact across the industry.

The Poker Clubs feature offers a unique B2B solution, providing an omnichannel poker experience across desktop and mobile platforms, where private clubs and cash games are seamlessly integrated for a personalised, community-driven environment.

The In-Store feature enhances gameplay with exclusive in-game benefits accessible directly from the lobby and table, along with flexible chip packages for play money games and tournaments, boosting both player engagement and operator revenue.

The provider will be located at Stand 1089 throughout the event, where attendees can enter daily prize draws for a chance to win exclusive prizes including Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, Apple AirPods, and an Apple HomePod.

Running between November 11-14, SiGMA Europe 2024 offers industry professionals from around the world a prime opportunity to meet the EvenBet Gaming team, discover the latest product advancements, and learn how EvenBet is paving the way for a dynamic future in online poker.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO at EvenBet Gaming, said: “SiGMA Europe presents an ideal platform for us to connect with industry professionals, partners, and potential clients.

“We’re excited to showcase the innovations we’ve developed this year to enhance the poker experience and drive engagement for operators around the world. We invite everyone to experience the future of poker innovation with us at Stand 1089.”