EvenBet Gaming further enhances in-game poker experience with In-Store release

Press release.- EvenBet Gaming has launched a major update to its platform. The In-Store product offers players unique access to in-game poker benefits directly from the lobby and table, as well as providing operators with an extra ancillary revenue source.

In addition to chip packages that can be used as buy-ins for play money games and tournaments, the Store upgrade now gives operators the flexibility to offer players highly sought-after perks to enhance their gaming experience.

Among the advantages are Time Bank packages, which provide extra time allowances to optimize decision-making, Insurance Buying, allowing players to go all-in, and a Rabbit Hunting feature, which reveals cards not dealt to players to refine in-game analysis.

Opponent Game Statistics is another item developed to supplement gameplay, unveiling valuable insight regarding opposing player patterns to help forge calculated poker strategies.

EvenBet has also developed a customisable VIP Card, which can be tailored to include any perk according to operator preferences, as well as provide access to VIP-exclusive tables and tournaments. Operators can utilize this option to deliver a bespoke experience that boosts player engagement.

The first version of In-Store, released this week, includes all the aforementioned benefits except VIP Cards and Statistics which, alongside more perks currently in development, are set to be included with future product upgrades.

In-Store items are available with any fiat or cryptocurrency payment system across desktop and mobile devices, with these flexible monetization options affording players instant in-game access to their desired perk, acting as a key revenue driver for EvenBet partners. Additionally, the new feature allows partners to monetize social, free-to-play poker formats and business models based on play-money games, such as sweepstakes.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO at EvenBet Gaming, said: “EvenBet strives to deliver premium gaming solutions, and this major product update will elevate the player experience by providing unrivalled access to the In-Store feature from within the lobby or at the poker table.”

Then, he added: “This instant delivery of in-game perks is a first-of-its-kind offering which will improve the customer experience from a gameplay perspective, as well as generate a new, robust revenue stream for our partners.”