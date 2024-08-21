Julia Panina, Head of Product Marketing at EvenBet Gaming shares expert insights on promoting igaming products in Asian markets such as the Philippines, Thailand, and India.

Opinion.- The Asian market with high-tech and innovation, lightning-speed internet, and stellar graphics is a strong region for a thriving igaming market, especially with the recent shifts toward clearer regulation.

EvenBet Gaming has 20 years of software development expertise across 41 diverse countries, while Julia Panina, head of product marketing, has been working in online business marketing for over a decade. Julia’s expert insights offer a valuable perspective on the intricacies of the Asian igaming landscape and strategies for success in this competitive arena.

Overview of the Asian igaming market

The Asian market is almost synonymous with high-tech, innovation and progression. All these factors make for a strong foundation for a fast-evolving igaming market. For instance, Statista suggests that the online gaming market in Asia is projected to hit US$11.90bn by the end of the year, while India, the Philippines, and Thailand stand out in their igaming progress.

On the other hand, Asian countries, though sharing many cultural similarities, are not a monogamous block and each country requires a personalised approach. Bet on high-quality content localization, highlight cultural nuances in visual design, and account for game variations. Understanding that this region is like a quilt blanket full of colours would be your best point to start when planning an iGaming promotion strategy.

A patchwork of Asian countries

Most Asian countries have similarities that stem from shared traditions and history of the region. One of them is a strong preference for traditional game mechanics such as Pusoy in the Philippines or skill-based games in general, like rummy and poker in India. The most popular games also include traditional card games like Big 2, Badugi, and Guandan are popular alongside global favourites similar to poker (for example, Hold’em and Omaha). Live dealer games are also a significant niche, but these games are currently declining in popularity, while slots are on the rise with a new “remote player” format.

Content adapted to every local language variation and top cultural sensitivity is another common feature of the Asian region, for example, number 4 is considered unlucky in many Asian cultures. Different countries feature unique variations of the same game, and picking the right option is crucial for attracting local players. As an example: Pai Kang in Thailand, Tong-Its in the Philippines, and Tu Sac in Vietnam — are regional spins on a very popular Asia game of rummy.

The business environment for international brands coming to Asia is challenging due to cultural differences between Asian and European business practices. Also, western businesses traditionally rely on personal contacts and referrals, so it is harder for them to develop their operations in the relatively secluded Asian market.

Another noteworthy feature of Asian players is a lack of trust in online gaming mechanisms due to widespread grey and black market operations. This was the reason why the remote slot format emerged: it allows players to rent a traditional slot machine and operate it remotely while monitoring the process via a camera.

Despite their common roots and challenges, Asian markets are still very diverse. Next, we have a breakdown of four Asian countries that show the strongest potential for iGaming promotion.

Philippines

Today, the Philippines is the regional leader in terms of iGaming. This country has a strong legal network for gaming regulation, and the players show love for such forms of entertainment.

Player behaviour: Filipino players prefer fully localised games, especially games that hit their cultural uniqueness, for example, card games like Pusoy. There’s also a growing interest in online cockfighting (e-sabong).

Regulation: there is an established legal framework in the Philippines — PAGCOR (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation). This regulator reviews all applications and issues licences to operate in the Philippines.

Gaming operators will be wise to use the popularity of local games in their marketing strategies. And since gambling is legal and well-established in the country, it’s possible to use more straightforward advertising campaigns, like collaborating with influencers, for example.

Thailand

For the moment, both land-based and online casinos are illegal in Thailand, but the landscape looks promising with the Parliament reviewing this lasting ban on gambling (Gambling Act 1935). Even though only state-controlled horse races and lotteries are allowed under the current legislation, the oncoming legal change and the love Thai players have for gambling make Thailand a promising market for igaming.

Player behaviour: Thai players are increasingly turning to mobile devices. According to Statista, the Thai mobile games market will grow by 6.92 per cent in the next 3 years and reach US$0.77bn by 2027. There’s a particular interest in casual games and social casino products.

Regulation: Thailand is moving towards a more regulated igaming market, but currently, most forms of online gambling are prohibited. Under the new law that aims at boosting Thailand’s tourism, casinos will be able to hold an initial licence for 30 years and a 10-year renewed licence while being housed in big entertainment centres.

It is better to be careful with promoting iGaming brands and focus on brand awareness rather than direct advertising. Accentuate the socialising and entertaining aspects of the games in your promotion.

India

Indian online gambling market is projected to grow another 8.10 per cent over the next eight years, reaching US$5.49bn by 2032. This will take India into the Top-10 leading online gaming countries globally. This, paired with its massive and tech-savvy population, makes India a perfect market for igaming.

Player behaviour: Indian players usually prefer skill-based games, especially rummy and poker. There’s also a growing interest in fantasy sports. It is also caused by the specific regulation in the country: while games like slots or roulette are considered pure games of chance and are prohibited in many states, games of skill, including poker and fantasy sports, are mostly permitted.

Regulation: In many states in India real money or stakes-based iGaming is allowed in different forms, but to be in the clear, it is better to check the regulations separately for every state.

EvenBet is the leading gaming provider in the Indian market, with more than 8+ years of bringing skill games to Indian players. According to our data, 25+ mln Indian users play Rummy, Teen Patti, and Poker in the software developed by EvenBet Gaming.

Key trends in the Asian igaming market

Localised marketing is crucial. You need to match content with the specific cultural context and audience preferences to stand out in this market. Remember, there are many languages used. Choose the one relevant to your audience.

Games with local flavour: as an international company, you will do well to partner with local influencers and use social media platforms popular in specific regions to compete with local operators.

There is a noticeable focus on responsible gaming in the Asian region. Make sure that you integrate this message into all promotional materials. On top of following the legal requirements, this will show the brand’s responsibility and build trust with players.

Regulations are often shifting, so it’s better to develop a flexible marketing strategy that can quickly adapt to the market. Cross-platform promotion is one of the strong tools that can help you here. Advertising across channels and devices reinforces brand presence and reaches diverse player segments.

VIP player experience is a strong value proposition for Asian players. The promise of exclusive, high-value content, coupled with personalised messaging and special events, will help you earn player loyalty.

Tips for achieving goals for companies in Asia

To succeed in the Asian iGaming market, companies should:

Conduct deep market research to make sure that your strategy is based on cultural understanding. Invest heavily in localising products and marketing materials for each separate target market. Partner with local companies and influencers to gain credibility and market insights. Stay flexible in your strategy and operations to quickly adapt to regulatory changes Prioritise mobile devices to cater to the region’s predominantly mobile user base. Provide customer support in local languages to boost user experience and trust. Continuously innovate and adapt offerings based on evolving player preferences and market trends. Integrate responsible gaming practices into all aspects of operations to build long-term sustainability. Leverage data analytics to personalise user experiences and marketing efforts. Stay informed about technological advancements and be ready to implement relevant innovations.

Final thoughts

Despite the still shifting gaming regulations, Asia has untapped potential for igaming brands, and it is important to seize this moment now. Undoubtedly, this market will be flooded with competition once the legal framework is fully established in favour of igaming businesses. In this region, you need to stay aware of local culture and preferences to succeed in promoting gambling products.

EvenBet excels in holistic data analysis that integrates player segmentation and activity tracking with responsible gaming features such as the limitation of playing time and temporarily blocking gaming apps. Our team has extensive experience in the Asian market and will be an ideal partner for companies looking to enter or expand in this dynamic region.