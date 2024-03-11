Emily Asava: “Without a doubt, Africa continues to see new entrants into the market”

Emily Asava, regional business development manager at SA Gaming, shares insights into her journey in the gaming industry and expectations for SiGMA Africa.

Exclusive interview.- Focus Gaming News spoke with Emily Asava, regional business development manager at SA Gaming. During the exclusive interview, she talked about her transition from a land-based casino marketing coordinator, highlighted SA Gaming’s objectives for SiGMA Africa, and shared her perspective on the African market’s potential and the role of women in gaming.

Can you tell us a bit about your professional experience in the gaming industry and how you got there?

This is my fourth year in the industry with a long way to go. My first role in the industry was with a land-based casino where I joined as a marketing coordinator. Then the outbreak of Covid-19 brought a lot of changes to the industry and I explored the world of online gaming. After another job I found via LinkedIn, I am now working with SA Gaming.

SiGMA Africa is just around the corner. What are your expectations for this event?

Africa is an important continent to us. This event is a good chance for us to raise our brand exposure in the huge market. At SiGMA, we expect to meet potential business partners and present our products to them – not on calls, but face-to-face – so we can get their feedback about our products.

Hopefully we can establish partnerships and build new collaboration between us. This event is surely a great opportunity to increase our brand visibility in the region, and make long-term partnerships.

SA Gaming will also attend SiGMA Africa. What will be the company’s proposal for the event?

Meeting new partners and striking new deals are definitely our primary goals. We would also like to meet some media representatives whom we can work with to enhance our brand awareness in the region.

By raising our brand visibility in the region, more operators and players have a better recognition of our brand and our products. This would be beneficial to our long-term development in this market.

What is your perspective on the African market? Recently, many companies have been focusing on it. What do you believe are the main attractive points of this market?

Without a doubt, Africa continues to see new entrants into the market. I believe that players’ dynamic behaviour, spending power and the huge population the continent holds all make Africa a truly attractive market with great opportunities.

Africa is the home to one-sixth of the population in the world. It also houses some of the world’s fastest-growing economies. Consumers from this market are enjoying an unprecedented increase in their quality of life. They are looking for new types of entertainment, and online gaming is surely one of them.

What do you think still needs improvement for this market to grow even further?

Africa is a vibrant market to be discovered and developed. In the world of online entertainment, technology is the key to growth. In this market, it means access to the Internet and availability of online resources, as some areas in certain countries still lack access to stable connectivity.

With improved infrastructure in the region, we are sure this market will enjoy substantial growth, where we can create infinite possibilities.

You will be participating as a speaker in the “Women in Gaming” panel. How did the proposal come about, and what is your view on the role of women in the gaming industry today?

I was approached by the event organiser who has been keen on my journey in the industry and would like me to share my experience. My view on this topic is that I find women to be naturally good at ownership and relationship building, and therefore we have the edge when it comes to brand development and visibility. A brand with better exposure has the advantage and that directly brings in gains commercially.