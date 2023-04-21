Domestic players to dominate Solaire’s gaming business – Bloomberry CEO

Razon said the mass market was "primed to set new highs in 2023".

Enrique Razon Jr, CEO of Bloomberry Resorts, says the gaming industry at Solaire Resort in Manila will continue to be dominated by local players.

The Philippines.- During Bloomberry’s annual stockholders’ meeting, Enrique Razon Jr, chairman and CEO of the company, said domestic players will continue to be the mainstay of Solaire Resort’s gaming business in Manila.

Razon said the mass market was “primed to set new highs in 2023” and noted that the group was planning on strong growth from its non-gaming segment, which saw revenues double to PHP6.7bn (US$119.8m) in 2022.

Regarding the Solaire Resort North in Quezon City, Razon noted the project is on track to open in the first quarter of 2024. The resort, which sits on a 15,000-square-meter lot in Quezon City, broke ground in 2019 but faced numerous delays and lockdowns due to the pandemic.

The company has confirmed that it will expand its integrated resort portfolio with a new project in the province of Cavite. The company had already reportedly plans for the third resort, which will be located in the Paniman area of Cavite.

According to sources, Bloomberry Resorts has already acquired 2.8 million square meters of land in the Paniman area for PHP7.5bn (US$136.95m). The company aims to develop the property into a world-class integrated resort and entertainment complex with a hotel, casino, golf course residential and mixed-use development.