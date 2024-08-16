DigiPlus to be included in MSCI Philippines Small Cap Index

The company will be included on September 2.

The Philippines.- DigiPlus Interactive Corp has announced that it will be included in the MSCI Small Cap Index on September 2. The Index consists of 19 companies representing approximately 14 per cent of the free float-adjusted market capitalisation of the Philippine equity market. DigiPlus was recently included in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series for Asia Pacific Ex-Japan, China in the Micro Cap category.

DigiPlus said: “Being added to the index not only highlights DigiPlus’ commitment to excellence but also elevates its profile among global investors.”

DigiPlus has recently shared its financial results for the second quarter of the year. Net income was PHP3.2bn (US$55.9m), up 389 per cent when compared to last year. The company attributed the growth to the performance of its digital retail segment combined with the rationalisation of revenue sharing with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) for electronic games implemented in April.

Revenue was up 295 per cent in year-on-year terms to PHP18.9bn (US$330.3m). This was driven by higher user traffic and the introduction of new game offerings. EBITDA was up 351per cent at PHP3.4bn (US$59.4m).

