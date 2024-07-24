DigiPlus unaffected by ban on offshore gaming operators

The company’s president stressed that it “is not a POGO or an Internet Gaming Licensee (IGL)”.

The Philippines.- DigiPlus has issued a company filing declaring that it will not be affected by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s ban on offshore gaming operators (formerly known as POGOs). The digital gaming business stressed that it focuses on the local market and has physical branches in the country to ensure accessibility for clients.

It said that as a publicly listed company, it is subject to different legal requirements and has obtained licences to operate traditional bingo, electronic bingo games, electronic gaming services, sports betting, speciality games and poker.

Andy Tsui, president of DigiPlus said: “DigiPlus is not a POGO or an Internet Gaming Licensee (IGL) as defined under Philippine laws.”

DigiPlus provides digital entertainment platforms such as BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, Perya Game, and BingoPlus Poker. In the first quarter of the year, DigiPlus posted a net income of PHP2bn (US$35m), up 358 per cent when compared to last year. Revenue was up 226 per cent in year-on-year terms to PHP13.6bn (US$236m), driven by higher traffic for the live-streaming bingo game, BingoPlus, and digital sports betting through ArenaPlus.

