Delhi High Court rejects petition to ban online gambling websites

It has directed the IT Ministry to address the matter.

India.- The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition requesting that it ban online gambling websites in the capital. According to Medianama, the petitioner said such websites coerce users into spending money.

The government’s counsel drew the court’s attention to 2009’s Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Interception, Monitoring and Decryption of Information) Rules, including Rule 3, prohibiting the monitoring, interception, or decryption of online information without an order issued by a competent authority.

Under rule 10, interception, monitoring, or decryption orders should specify the name and designation of the authorised agency’s officer to whom the information will be disclosed.

The court found that the petitioner hadn’t filed any legal representation with the Indian government, nor approached the nodal or designated officer established under the 2009 rules.

The HC directed the designated officer, appointed by the IT Ministry, to treat the petition as a representation and settle it according to the law. The court stated: “This Court clarifies that it has not commented on the merits of the controversy. The rights and contentions of all the parties are left open.”