Deleon Guerrero calls for the CCC to remain in operation

The Commonwealth Casino Commission chairman says the body is needed to regulate gaming.

Northern Mariana Islands.- The Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC) chairman Edward C. Deleon Guerrero has sent a letter to governor Arnold I. Palacios stressing the need for the regulator to remain in operation to enforce gaming laws and regulations despite the current lack of casino operations on the islands.

As reported by Mariana’s Variety, Guerrero outlined the commission’s responsibilities, which include working with the Office of the Attorney General on litigation matters, monitoring ongoing receivership cases involving Imperial Pacific International (IPI) to prevent the illegal movement or usage of gaming assets, ensuring building safety with the Department of Public Works and working with US and CNMI Labor.

He noted that it also tracks tax and financial reporting accuracy, monitors stock sale transactions, provides a formal communication window for new casino licence-related inquiries, offers assistance to the legislature on gaming law changes and takes complaints and whistleblower statements. He also stressed that only the commission has the authority to revoke the existing exclusive casino licence and issue a new one if necessary.

See also: CCC meeting on IPI casino licence rescheduled

Deleon Guerrero’s letter comes after the commission requested a budget of US$4.2m for the fiscal year 2025. Approximately US$1.1m is earmarked for wages, salaries, board compensation and other operational expenses. The commission has operated without staff and budget since 2023.

See also: Terms of 2 CCC commissioners expire this month