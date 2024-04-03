Terms of 2 CCC commissioners expire this month

Two CCC commissioners’ terms expire on April 30.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Two Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC) commissioners’ terms expire on April 30. The departure of Ramon M. Dela Cruz of Tinian and Martin Mendiola of Rota, will leave vice chairman Rafael S. Demapan and commissioner Mariano Taitano, both of Saipan, as the remaining adjudicators in the licence revocation case against IPI. Chairman Edward C. Deleon Guerrero of Saipan has recused himself from the case

Originally scheduled for Tuesday (April 2), the session on IPI’s licence revocation has been rescheduled to April 9 after IPI attorney Michael Chen filed for an emergency temporary restraining order.

According to The Saipan Tribune, at the CCC’s monthly meeting Deleon Guerrero urged governor Arnold I. Palacios to appoint successors for Dela Cruz and Mendiola effective May 1. Under Public Law 21-38, the governor holds the authority to appoint commissioners, subject to Senate approval. The term for the new commissioners would run until April 30, 2030.

The CCC’s financial stability faces uncertainty due to the outstanding regulatory fees and penalties owed by IPI. In March, authorities submitted a budget request of US$4.2m for the fiscal year 2025. The commission’s office at the Springs Plaza in Gualo Rai has been closed since January 19, 2023.