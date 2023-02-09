Dabble acquires sports betting platform Moneyball Australia

Moneyball users will now be able to use Dabble’s offerings and social platform.

Australia.- Dabble, an online racing and sports bookmaker, has announced that it has acquired daily mobile sports betting platform Moneyball Australia for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 2020, Dabble has over 150,000 customers and reported annual revenue of AU$47m in June 2022. Its betting platform incorporates social media features similar to those of Twitter, WhatsApp and TikTok in a bid to offer a more interactive betting experience.

Moneyball customers will now have access to Dabble products, including Copy Bet, the Banter Channel, Activity Feed and features like Sky Racing within the platform.

Dabble chief executive Tom Rundle said: “Our offering as an inclusive, social and engaging betting experience is undoubtedly unique to the Australian wagering market. We are excited by the growth of the Dabble community that this acquisition will deliver.

“With many of Moneyball’s customers already familiar with the community-based element of wagering via their strong daily fantasy sports background, we believe there is a tremendous alignment that will appeal to these customers and make our community stronger.”

Australian gaming company Tabcorp acquired a 20 per cent stake in Dabble Sports for AU$33.0m last October.