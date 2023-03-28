Crown Resorts investigates potential data breach

The company stated no customer data has been compromised.

The casino operator has been contacted by a group that claims to have obtained a number of Crown files.

Australia.- Crown Resorts is investigating a potential data breach after being contacted by a group claiming to have gained access to some of its files using ransomware. The breach is believed to be linked to a cyberattack on the third-party file transfer service GoAnywhere, which has been impacted globally.

A Crown Resorts spokesperson said that no customer data has been compromised and that business operations have not been affected. The company is working with law enforcement and has notified gaming regulators as part of its ongoing investigation.

The incident comes amid a spate of high-profile cyberattacks in Australia, including one on consumer finance firm Latitude Group, in which, according to Reuters, hackers stole nearly 8m Australian and New Zealand driver licence numbers.

Crown Resorts reported an AU$945.4m (US$632.18m) loss for 2022 while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was negative AU$699.6m. Revenue was up 20 per cent year-on-year to AU$1.9bn (US$1.27bn).

Crown Melbourne’s revenue increased from AU$567.5m to AU$923.8m and Crown Sydney’s from AU$68.4m to AU$113m, while Crown Perth’s revenue fell from AU$740.9m to AU$731.7m.