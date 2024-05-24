Crown Perth partners with RAC Arena

Crown gets naming rights to the arena’s premium Concert Club.

Australia.- RAC Arena, operated by ASM Global, has named Crown Perth as its first integrated hotel and resort partner. This partnership, set to last until 2027, gives Crown Perth naming rights for RAC Arena’s premium feature, now called Crown Concert Club. Launched in November 2022, this provides an exclusive networking environment with cocktails.

Michael Scott, general manager of RAC Arena, said: “We believe pairing this new standard for corporate hospitality with Perth’s premium entertainment precinct is a match made in heaven. Since opening their doors in the 80s, Crown Perth has been synonymous with providing the WA community with elevated experiences, and we look forward to what we can cook up together.”

Crown Perth CEO David Tsai added: “This partnership symbolises our shared commitment to delivering incredible experiences to the community. RAC Arena and Crown Perth joining forces on this partnership underlines our role in delivering world-class entertainment, setting the stage for unforgettable moments and memories to be made in our vibrant city.”

