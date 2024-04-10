CNMI seeks new casino commissioners

Governor Palacios said he is looking for replacements for the departing Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC) commissioners.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Governor Arnold I. Palacios of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) has said that he is in the process of identifying potential candidates to fill two impending vacancies at the Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC). The terms of commissioners Ramon M. Dela Cruz of Tinian and Martin Mendiola of Rota are to expire this month.

These vacancies arise amid financial challenges. Despite an annual salary of US$65,000, commissioners have gone unpaid for over a year due to insufficient funds. The CCC’s financial stability faces uncertainty due to the outstanding regulatory fees and penalties owed by casino operator IPI. In March, authorities submitted a budget request of US$4.2m for fiscal year 2025.

Palacios acknowledged the financial challenges but said he remained optimistic about finding people willing to serve in a pro bono capacity. He stressed the importance of public service and noted that many board members, including commissioners, currently serve receiving US$30 per meeting.