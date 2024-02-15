CLSA predicts Macau GGR of US$2.46bn for February

CLSA saw strong business during a recent visit.

Macau.- Investment group CLSA expects Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) for February to reach MOP19.8bn (US$2.46bn), up 2 per cent when compared to last month. The forecast is based on strong performance during the Chinese New Year holiday this week and would make February the strongest month since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, something we already expected.

Analysts Jeffrey Kiang and Leo Pan noted that daily visitor arrivals aligning closely with projections from the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). During CLSA’s visit to Macau on February 12, analysts noted crowded ferries and shuttle buses, indicating strong visitor demand. Baccarat tables, with minimum bets starting at MOP1,000, were particularly popular, while other table games like sic bo and slot machines also attracted players.

Macau’s GGR for January was MOP19.34bn (US$2.4bn). That’s a rise of 4.5 per cent month-on-month. Revenue was up 67 per cent year-on-year and represented the second-best monthly performance since the Covid-19 pandemic.