City of Dreams Manila posts revenue of US$120.5m for Q4

Operating revenue at City of Dreams Manila was US$120.5m up from US$95.2m recorded the previous year.

The Philippines.- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has shared Q4 financial results for City of Dreams Manila. Operating revenue was US$120.5m, up from US$95.2m a year earlier. The casino’s adjusted EBITDA was US$48.8m, compared with US$23.6m in the same period of 2022.

Rolling chip volume was US$416.5m versus US$940.7m in the fourth quarter of 2022. The rolling chip win rate was 3.97 per cent compared to 1.84 per cent. The mass market table games drop increased to US$198.2m and the mass market table games hold percentage was 29.1 per cent.

The gaming machine handle increased from US$1.02bn to US$1.08bn, while the gaming machine win rate increased from 4.7 per cent to 5.3 per cent. Non-gaming revenue grew from US$24.5m to US$US$30.3m.

Chairman and CEO Lawrence Ho said: “City of Dreams Manila in the Philippines has continued to show solid growth with significant market share gains in mass table games and slots. City of Dreams Mediterranean in Cyprus continues to be impacted by the conflicts in the region but is starting to show some signs of recovery so far this year.”

See also: PAGCOR posts income of US$1.41bn for 2023