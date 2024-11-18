Citigroup notes rise in premium mass wagers in Macau in November

Its survey found the aggregate of market-wide wagers reached HK$12.2m.

Macau.- Citigroup’s November survey observed premium mass wagers of HK$12.2m (US$1.57m). That’s a 29 per cent increase compared to November 2023. There were 514 players observed, a rise of 21 per cent. The average bet per player was up 7 per cent at HK$23,706 (US$3k).

The survey observed 21 whales (players with bets of HK$100,000 per hand or more), up 16.6 per cent year-on-year. The average wager per whale reached HK$268,381 (US$34k), an increase of 73 per cent.

The “Player of the Month” was spotted placing a bet of HK$2.2m (US$282,607) in the Horizon Room at Galaxy Macau. According to analysts, it was “the largest whale” since they began conducting monthly reviews in 2017. The bet was worth 18 per cent of the overall value of all wagers noted in the survey.

Analysts again noted the implementation of so-called “smart tables”, which “will increase game speed velocity,” and the introduction and promotion of new side bets, “which will increase hold rates”. They reported that all mass-market baccarat tables are now smart at Galaxy Macau’s Horizon, Melco Resorts’ Studio City, Sands China’s Venetian Macao and Plaza and the Diamond Club at Wynn Palace and Wynn Encore. Citigroup noted “side bet expert tables” at the Venetian Macao, featuring bets 6s and 7s-based side bet games.

Macau daily GGR reaches US$71.2m in first 10 days of November, analysts say

Analysts at Citigroup reported that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) averaged MOP570m (US$71.2m) per day over the first ten days of November. That’s a rise of 1 per cent compared to the final 11 days of October.

According to analysts, casino GGR was around MOP5.7bn (US$712m), down from the same period last month due to October Golden Week holiday, which brought 916,000 visitors to Macau. VIP volume was down 15 per cent month-on-month drop and mass 13 to 15 per cent.

Citi has maintained its GGR projection for November at MOP18bn (US$2.2bn). This would signify 79 per cent of the same month in 2019 and would mean a daily run rate of MOP615m (US$76.9m) for the remainder of the month.