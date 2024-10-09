Tourism in Macau: 916,000 arrivals during October Golden Week

The hotel occupancy rate during the holiday period hit 95 per cent.

Macau.- The Public Security Police has reported that 916,000 visitors arrived in Macau during the October Golden Week from October 1 to 7. The number of inbound and outbound trips during the holiday period reached 2.21 million, with the largest numbers at the Border Gate, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and Hengqin Port.

Average daily visitation was 138,000, surpassing the estimate of 100,000. The peak was on Friday (October 3), with 174,234 visitors. The Macau Hoteliers and Innkeepers Association has reported that the city’s average hotel occupancy rate peaked at 95 per cent, with an average room rate across all tiers of hotels and inns at MOP1,860.8 (US$232.4). The average room rate for all types of guest rooms in Macau was 4.0 per cent higher than during the same holiday period in 2023.

The daily average of visitors from the mainland was 118,025, up 34.7 per cent year-on-year. Hong Kong’s average daily contribution was 16,715, down 21.8 per cent compared to the previous year.

Macau casinos: daily GGR reaches US$130m in first 6 days of October

Analysts at JP Morgan Securities have reported that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) averaged MOP1.08bn (US$130m) per day over the first six days of October, which coincided with Golden Week. According to analysts DS Kim, Mufan Shi and Selina Li, it was the highest run-rate in five years since 2019 October Golden Week, which saw MOP1.16bn per day.

The figure was almost 20 per cent higher than that of May’s Labour Day holiday season GGR (MOP910m per day). According to analysts, revenue has rebounded to 130 to 140 per cent of pre-Covid levels. Revenue from the VIP market has decreased to a range of 30 to 35 per cent but both sectors have surpassed the Q3 recovery rates of at least 110 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.

See also: Citigroup reports rise in premium mass wagers in October