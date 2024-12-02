Chinese lottery sales down 6.6% in October

Sales reached CNY44.22bn (US$6.14bn).

China.- The Ministry of Finance has reported that lottery ticket sales were CNY44.22bn (US$6.14bn) in October. That’s a decline of 6.6 per cent in year-on-year terms and 13.97 per cent sequentially. Welfare Lottery sales were CNY14.5bn (US$2.02bn), down 6.3 per cent year-on-year, while sports lottery sales amounted to CNY29.7bn (US$4.13bn), down 6.7 per cent.

The sale of lottery numbers reached CNY12.8bn (US$1.78bn), down 6.3 per cent year-on-year; sales of lottery guessing reached CNY20.1bn (US$2.79bn), up 6 per cent and instant sales were CNY8.2bn (US$1.14bn), down 28.2 per cent. Keno sales were CNY2.9n (US$403m), down 7.4 per cent.

Sales of lottery numbers, guessing, instant lottery tickets and Keno lottery tickets accounted for 29 per cent, 45.7 per cent, 18.6 per cent, and 6.7 per cent of the total lottery sales, respectively. Lottery sales increased in Hainan, Hunan and Tibet. Guangdong, Hubei, Jiangsu and Henan saw the largest decreases, down CNY490m (US$68m), CNY310m (US$43m), CNY290m (US$40m) and CNY250m (US$35m) respectively.

Cumulatively, Chinese lottery sales for the first ten months of the year were up 7.8 per cent year-on-year at CNY513.2bn (US$71.3bn). Welfare lottery sales totalled CNY171.9bn (US$23.9bn), up 7.4 per cent year-on-year and sports lottery sales CNY341.2bn (US$47.4bn), up 8.1 per cent year-on-year.

Sales of lottery numbers were up 2.4 per cent in year-on-year terms at CNY146bn (US$20.3bn). The sales of lottery guessing reached CNY234bn (US$32.5bn), up 14.9 per cent year-on-year; the sales of instant lottery amounted to CNY96bn (US$13.3bn), down 1.3 per cent; and the sales of Keno lottery reached CNY34bn (US$4.72bn), up 15.6 per cent year-on-year. Sales of lottery numbers, guessing lottery, instant lottery and Keno lottery accounted for 28.6 per cent, 45.7 per cent, 18.9 per cent and 6.8 per cent of the total lottery sales respectively.