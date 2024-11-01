Chinese lottery sales down 2.4% in September

Sales reached CNY51.4bn (US$7.03bn).

China.- The Ministry of Finance has reported that lottery ticket sales were CNY51.4bn (US$7.03bn) in September. That’s a decline of 2.4 per cent in year-on-year terms and 5.64 per cent sequentially. Welfare Lottery sales were CNY17bn (US$2.33bn), down 6.5 per cent year-on-year, while sports lottery sales amounted to CNY34.4bn (US$4.71bn), up 0.3 per cent.

The decline was put down to a higher base in the same period last year, a decline in instant lottery sales and increased control over lottery promotion activities. The sale of lottery numbers reached CNY14.3bn (US$1.96bn), down 3.8 per cent year-on-year; sales of lottery guessing reached CNY24.65bn (US$3.38bn), up 12.5 per cent and instants sales were CNY9bn (US$1.25bn), down 27.3 per cent. Keno sales were CNY3.4bn (US$471m), down 1.2 per cent.

Sales of lottery numbers, guessing, instant lottery tickets, and Keno lottery tickets accounted for 27.8 per cent, 47.9 per cent, 17.6 per cent, and 6.7 per cent of the total lottery sales, respectively.

Lottery sales increased in 12 provinces and decreased in 19. Guangdong, Hubei, Jiangsu and Henan saw the largest decreases, down CNY540m (US$74m), CNY290m (US$40m), CNY190m (US$26m) and CNY180m (US$25m) respectively.

Cumulatively, Chinese lottery sales for the first nine months of the year were up 9.4 per cent year-on-year at CNY468.9bn (US$64.1bn). Welfare lottery sales totalled CNY157.4bn (US$21.5bn), up 8.9 per cent year-on-year and sports lottery sales CNY311.5bn (US$42.6bn), up 9.7 per cent year-on-year.

Sales of lottery numbers were up 3.3 per cent in year-on-year terms at CNY134bn (US$18.3bn). The sales of lottery guessing reached CNY214.1bn (US$29.3bn), up 15.8 per cent year-on-year; the sales of instant lottery amounted to CNY88.7bn (US$12.2bn), 2.3 per cent; and the sales of Keno lottery reached CNY32bn (US$4.38bn), up 18.3 per cent year-on-year. Sales of lottery numbers, guessing lottery, instant lottery and Keno lottery accounted for 28.6 per cent, 45.7 per cent, 18.9 per cent and 6.8 per cent of the total lottery sales respectively.

