Chang Chee Pey appointed senior vice president and CEO at RWS

Singapore.- Chang Chee Pey, formerly of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), has assumed the role of senior vice president and chief experience officer at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS). During his 26-year tenure at STB, Chang held various positions, including assistant chief executive of its international group and executive director of Europe, South Asia, Middle East, and Africa.

Chang left the STB in March and was replaced by Kenneth Lim. In August, Genting Singapore named Lee Shi Ruh as president of Resorts World Sentosa, effective from September 1. The company said Lee’s appointment as part of its leadership succession planning.

