Century Entertainment to reopen gaming table business in September

Century Entertainment will operate four gaming tables at a new casino in Dara Sakor.

The company has reported that revenue declined to HK$0.2m (US$25,500) for the year ended March 31.

Cambodia.- While sharing its financial results for the fiscal year 2021, Hong Kong-based Century Entertainment International Holdings has revealed that it expects to reopen its gaming tables business in Dara Sakor from September 2022. It is waiting on the completion of systems testing and training of casino staff.

In 2019, Century had signed a deal to operate gaming tables in Sihanoukville but it then changed its plans and signed a deal with Lion King Entertainment to operate four gaming tables, mainly baccarat, in Dara Sakor instead.

For the fiscal year ended March 31 2022, Century Entertainment posted revenue of HK$0.2m (US$25,500) and a net loss of HK$3.7m (US$471,000). That compares to a loss of approximately HK$43.0m (US$5.5m) for the year ended 31 March 2021.

The company’s net liabilities amounted to approximately HK$26.7m, increased by approximately HK$3.7m compared to net liabilities of approximately HK$23.0m last year.

Century Entertainment was heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the temporary closure of all casinos in Cambodia since 1 April 2020. However it said it is “confident that 2022 will mark a fresh start for its business.”

It said: “with the hope of economic recovery and the assignment of the gaming tables, the group is dedicated to regaining its growth momentum by improving its business operations and seizing further market opportunities in the coming year.”