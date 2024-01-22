Casinos in Goa to halt gaming operations for Ram Mandir temple inauguration

Casinos will be closed between 8am and 4pm.

India.- Casinos in Goa will temporarily halt their gaming operations to mark the opening of the Ram Mandir temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The voluntary shutdown will take place today (January 22) from 8am to 4pm.

This decision follows the announcement of a public holiday by chief minister Pramod Sawant, resulting in the closure of government offices and schools. In line with the measures taken in Goa, several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, have also declared January 22 as a state-level holiday.

Certain states have implemented additional measures, such as bans on selling liquor, meat, and fish. Tripura and Delhi have mandated the closure of all offices and educational institutions until 2.30pm. At the national level, the Centre has announced a half-day off for its offices and PSU banks. Private sector banks will continue operations following the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday schedule.

