Cape Verde seeks reversion of Macau Legend casino concession

Cape Verde’s government is negotiating the return of the licence granted to Macau Legend.

Macau.- Cape Verde’s government is in negotiations with Macau Legend regarding the reversion of the gaming concession for the stalled Djeu na Gamboa casino project. During an interview with public radio broadcaster RTC, deputy prime minister Olavo Correia said Macau Legend had failed to complete the US$271.2m project by February 2021.

Correia said the government was negotiating with Macau Legend’s CEO David Chow to facilitate the return of the project’s land and the reversion of the concession in an amicable manner. He said the objective was to identify an alternative promoter capable of advancing the project.

In October, Macau Legend Development announced plans to divest from overseas projects in Cambodia and Cape Verde by 2025. The company said at the time that it would focus on diversification in Macau.

