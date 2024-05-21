Cambodian police raid volleyball court allegedly used for illegal gambling

Police seized two computers.

Cambodia.- Police in Phnom Penh conducted an operation at a new volleyball court suspected of being used for illicit gambling. The operation on May 18 was carried out following directives from the chairman of Sangkat Unity Command, Moul Virak.

According to the Khmer Times, there were no visitors present. Police seized two computers, which were secured at the Russey Keo Administrative Police Station for investigation.

